Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule

CMHS Sports Schedule

Friday October 15

7 p.m. High School Football vs. Corbett Homecoming Game

Monday October 18

High School Volleyball vs. Willamina JV plays at 4 p.m. Varsity plays at 5:30 p.m.

4:15 p.m. High School Girls Soccer vs. Astoria @Rainier

Tuesday October 19

High School Volleyball @ Warrenton JV2 plays at 4 p.m. JV plays at 5:30 p.m. Varsity plays at 7 p.m. 

5:15 p.m. Middle School Football @ St. Helens

Wednesday October 20

4 p.m. Cross Country @ Knappa

Thursday October 21

4 p.m. JV Volleyball vs. Taft Varsity plays at 5:30 p.m. Senior Night

4:15 p.m. High School Girls Soccer @ Banks

Friday October 22

7 p.m. High School Football @ Rainier

Saturday October 23

12 p.m. High School Volleyball League Playoffs

