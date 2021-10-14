Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule
Friday October 15
7 p.m. High School Football vs. Corbett Homecoming Game
Monday October 18
High School Volleyball vs. Willamina JV plays at 4 p.m. Varsity plays at 5:30 p.m.
4:15 p.m. High School Girls Soccer vs. Astoria @Rainier
Tuesday October 19
High School Volleyball @ Warrenton JV2 plays at 4 p.m. JV plays at 5:30 p.m. Varsity plays at 7 p.m.
5:15 p.m. Middle School Football @ St. Helens
Wednesday October 20
4 p.m. Cross Country @ Knappa
Thursday October 21
4 p.m. JV Volleyball vs. Taft Varsity plays at 5:30 p.m. Senior Night
4:15 p.m. High School Girls Soccer @ Banks
Friday October 22
7 p.m. High School Football @ Rainier
Saturday October 23
12 p.m. High School Volleyball League Playoffs
