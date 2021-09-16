Clatskanie Middle High School Sports Schedule
Friday, Sept. 17
Football 7 p.m. @Willamina
Saturday, Sept. 18
Volleyball @OES Tournament 10 a.m.
Monday Sept. 20
Middle School Volleyball @Vernonia at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Volleyball vs. Willamina JV at 4 p.m. Varsity at 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer @Castle Rock 5 p.m.
Wednesday Sept. 22
Football vs. Warrenton 4 p.m.
Middle School Volleyball vs. Jewell at 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Willamina JV at 5:15 p.m. Varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Volleyball @Rainier JV at 4 p.m. Varsity at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Football vs. Knappa at 7 p.m.
Saturday Sept. 25
JV Volleyball @ Warrenton cancelled
Girls Soccer vs. Tillamook at @ Clatskanie City Park at 4 p.m.
