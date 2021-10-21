Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports
Friday Oct. 22
● HS Football @ Rainier: Cancelled due to Clatskanie player shortage
Saturday Oct. 23
• HS Volleyball League Playoffs
• HS Girls Soccer vs. Banks (@Rainier)
Tuesday October 26
● HS Volleyball League Championship: TBD
● HS Girls Soccer vs. Valley Catholic (@Rainier)
* MS Football @ Warrenton (vs. Scappoose)
Friday October 29
● Cross Country Districts @Sherwood MS
● HS Football vs. Blanchet Catholic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.