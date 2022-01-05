Wednesday Jan. 5
●1st MS Girls Basketball Practice from 4:15 to 5:45 @ Upper Gym. Parent meeting to follow at 5:45 p.m.
Friday Jan. 7
●HS Girls Basketball vs. Castle Rock: JV at 5:30 p.m. Varsity at 7 p.m.
●HS Girls Wrestling @Kelso. Start at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 8
●HS Boys Wrestling @Castle Rock. Start at 10 a.m.
●HS Girls Wrestling @Kelso. Start at 10 a.m.
●HS Girls Basketball vs. Astoria. JV start at 4:30. Varsity at 6 p.m.
●HS Boys Basketball vs. Astoria: JV start at 4:30. JV2 at 6:00. Varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 11
●HS JV Boys Basketball @Warrenton. Start at 3 p.m.
●HS JV Girls Basketball @ Warrenton. Start at 4:30 p.m.
●HS Boys Basketball @Warrenton. Start 6 p.m.
●HS V Girls Basketball @ Warrenton. Start at 7:30 p.m.
Friday Jan. 14
●HS JV Boys Basketball vs. Taft. Start at 4:30
●HS JV Girls Basketball vs. Taft Start TBD
●HS V Boys Basketball vs. Taft. Start at 6 p.m.
●HS V Girls Basketball vs. Taft: Start at 7:30 p.m.
