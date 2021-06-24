Local high school softball and baseball athletes are honored in the 2021 Coastal Range All League Teams.
Coastal Range League Softball Team 2021
League Season Co-Champions – Clatskanie
State Champions – Clatskanie
Most Valuable Player – Olivia Sprague-Clatskanie
Pitcher of the Year – Kyla Cook-Rainier
Coach of the Year – Kevin Sprague-Clatskanie
Sportsmanship – Warrenton
First Team
Shelby Blodgett-Clatskanie
Alexis Smith-Clatskanie
Olivia Sprague-Clatskanie
Kylie Thomas-Clatskanie
Kyla Cook-Rainier
Reese Schimmel-Rainier
Alexis Crape-Rainier
Lacey Makinson-Rainier
Nat Gates-Taft
Addie Gates-Taft
Avyree Miethe-Warrenton
Laney DeLoe-Willamina
Second Team
Kaity Sizemore-Clatskanie
Kalani Ausmus-Clatskanie
Megan McClure-Clatskanie
Kami Harrison-Clatskanie
Jamie Knox-Rainier
Delaney Dortenlandy-Rainer
Kendall Crape-Rainer
Hailey Weaver-Taft
Claire Tolan-Taft
Madison Diehl-Willamina
Amaryssa Mooney-Willamina
Amelia Mooney-Willamina
Honorable Mention
Cloee McLeod-Clatskanie
Paige Taylor-Clatskanie
Liz Coulter-Taft
Katrina Graham-Willamina
2021 Coastal Range All League Baseball
1st Team
Braden Marcum, Sr, Rainier
Duane Falls, Sr, Warrenton
Dylon Atwood, SO, Warrenton
Korbin Howell, Sr, Rainier
Austin Stout, So, Rainier
Kenney Tripp, Jr, Rainier
Fco Ramos, Sr, Taft
Ethan Caldwell, Jr, Warrenton
Darius Smith, Sr, Taft
Topher Mcdonnell, Fr, Clatskanie
Jake Breeden, Sr, Rainier
Josh Earls, Jr, Warrenton
2nd Team
Hordie Bodden-Bodden, Jr, Warrenton
Dominik Bryant, Sr, Willamina
Logan Chapman, Jr, Rainier
Barron Delameter, So, Taft
Nic George, Sr, Rainier
Kaden Hindman, Jr, Taft
Dawson Little, So, Warrenton
Bobby McEwen, Sr, Willamina
Kyle Souther, Sr, Rainier
Nathan Streibeck, Jr, Warrenton
Mike Ulness, So, Warrenton
Jordyn Ward, Sr, Clatskanie
Honorable Mention
Ayden Boursaw, Fr, Clatskanie
Josh Ellis, So, Rainier
Corey Greenlaw, Jr, Willamina
Ryan Hoagland, Sr, Warrenton
Gavin Koceja, So, Taft
Isaiah Top, Sr, Clatskanie
Drue Tuck, Sr, Willamina
