Local high school softball and baseball athletes are honored in the 2021 Coastal Range All League Teams.

Coastal Range League Softball Team 2021

Champions

The Clatskanie Middle/High School Softball Team with their State Championship trophy. In the background, the scoreboard shows the game results. Clatskanie 9, Rainier 1.

League Season Co-Champions – Clatskanie

State Champions – Clatskanie

Most Valuable Player – Olivia Sprague-Clatskanie

Pitcher of the Year – Kyla Cook-Rainier

Coach of the Year – Kevin Sprague-Clatskanie

Sportsmanship – Warrenton

First Team

Shelby Blodgett-Clatskanie

Alexis Smith-Clatskanie

Olivia Sprague-Clatskanie

Kylie Thomas-Clatskanie

Kyla Cook-Rainier

Reese Schimmel-Rainier

Alexis Crape-Rainier

Lacey Makinson-Rainier

Nat Gates-Taft

Addie Gates-Taft

Avyree Miethe-Warrenton

Laney DeLoe-Willamina

Second Team

Kaity Sizemore-Clatskanie

Kalani Ausmus-Clatskanie

Megan McClure-Clatskanie

Kami Harrison-Clatskanie

Jamie Knox-Rainier

Delaney Dortenlandy-Rainer

Kendall Crape-Rainer

Hailey Weaver-Taft

Claire Tolan-Taft

Madison Diehl-Willamina

Amaryssa Mooney-Willamina

Amelia Mooney-Willamina

Honorable Mention

Cloee McLeod-Clatskanie

Paige Taylor-Clatskanie

Liz Coulter-Taft

Katrina Graham-Willamina

2021 Coastal Range All League Baseball

All League Team

1st Team

Braden Marcum, Sr, Rainier

Duane Falls, Sr, Warrenton

Dylon Atwood, SO, Warrenton

Korbin Howell, Sr, Rainier

Austin Stout, So, Rainier

Kenney Tripp, Jr, Rainier

Fco Ramos, Sr, Taft

Ethan Caldwell, Jr, Warrenton

Darius Smith, Sr, Taft

Topher Mcdonnell, Fr, Clatskanie

Jake Breeden, Sr, Rainier

Josh Earls, Jr, Warrenton

2nd Team

Hordie Bodden-Bodden, Jr, Warrenton

Dominik Bryant, Sr, Willamina

Logan Chapman, Jr, Rainier

Barron Delameter, So, Taft

Nic George, Sr, Rainier

Kaden Hindman, Jr, Taft

Dawson Little, So, Warrenton

Bobby McEwen, Sr, Willamina

Kyle Souther, Sr, Rainier

Nathan Streibeck, Jr, Warrenton

Mike Ulness, So, Warrenton

Jordyn Ward, Sr, Clatskanie

Honorable Mention

Ayden Boursaw, Fr, Clatskanie

Josh Ellis, So, Rainier

Corey Greenlaw, Jr, Willamina

Ryan Hoagland, Sr, Warrenton

Gavin Koceja, So, Taft

Isaiah Top, Sr, Clatskanie

Drue Tuck, Sr, Willamina

