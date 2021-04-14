featured 2021 Reduce Reuse Recycle Apr 14, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View the online version of our 2021 Reduce Reuse Recycle publication here!Just click in the center of the image below to view, or Click Here to Download. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pdf 2021 Home Improvement Guide View the online version of our 2021 Home Improvement Guide here! 2021 Home Improvement Guide View the online version of our 2021 Home Improvement Guide here! Online Poll Are you concerned about the increasing COVID-19 cases in Columbia County? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 4-9-21 View our 4-9-21 E-Edition right here! Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 4-9-21 Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles Special Publications 2021 Reduce Reuse Recycle News COVID-19: Health officials ask providers to stop administering the J&J vaccine News Most Viewed / SNAP: Benefits increasing for qualifying households News Oregon Unemployment: 20,100 new jobs MORE Latest News Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week +2 News Who Pays What? New study highlights forest sector tax burden +9 News Community Calendar: Here's What's Happening News Column: Clatskanie Grows × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Featured Classified Ads Brownsmead Estate Sale Regional Publisher (Coos Bay) Advertising Sales Representative (Coos Bay) Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMost Viewed / SNAP: Benefits increasing for qualifying householdsCOVID-19: Health officials ask providers to stop administering the J&J vaccineCOVID-19: Columbia County moves to warning risk listLetter: Dear Clatskanie residentsCOVID-19: Columbia County cases continue to increaseForgery Arrests: 2 Clatskanie women face multiple charges in mortuary caperPhotos / City Celebration: Rainier City Hall turns 100Economic Boost: River's Edge RV ParkCOVID-19: Vaccine Breakthrough Cases in OregonPhotos / Rainier celebrates its 100-year-old city hall * View the Community Calendar * Featured Articles 2021 Reduce Reuse Recycle COVID-19: Health officials ask providers to stop administering the J&J vaccine Most Viewed / SNAP: Benefits increasing for qualifying households Oregon Unemployment: 20,100 new jobs COVID-19: Columbia County cases continue to increase MORE Latest News Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week +2 News Who Pays What? New study highlights forest sector tax burden +9 News Community Calendar: Here's What's Happening News Column: Clatskanie Grows News COVID-19: New partnership announced to expand local vaccinations Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here * View the Community Calendar * Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMost Viewed / SNAP: Benefits increasing for qualifying householdsCOVID-19: Health officials ask providers to stop administering the J&J vaccineCOVID-19: Columbia County moves to warning risk listLetter: Dear Clatskanie residentsCOVID-19: Columbia County cases continue to increaseForgery Arrests: 2 Clatskanie women face multiple charges in mortuary caperPhotos / City Celebration: Rainier City Hall turns 100Economic Boost: River's Edge RV ParkCOVID-19: Vaccine Breakthrough Cases in OregonPhotos / Rainier celebrates its 100-year-old city hall Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $30.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates Latest Chief E-Edition Our Featured Websites Pure Focus Sports The Soot Busters, Inc. NEED A WEBSITE? CLICK FOR DETAILS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.