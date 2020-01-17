Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police Department
January 2
An officer responded to a residential disturbance. A family was having a disagreement and peace was restored.
January 3
Fraudulent charges were reportedly charged on a debit card.
January 4
Chevron reported that a male subject left without paying for his gas. The subject was contacted and opted to pay his bill rather than face theft charges.
January 5
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon inspection, it appeared as though someone had gone through the glove box and the window had been left opened. The owner was contacted and advised they thought their son may have used the vehicle and requested it be secured.
A citizen reported that an unknown person took items from their unlocked vehicle while they were playing video lottery at a local business.
January 6
A concerned citizen reported a camp trailer that they believed was a hazard as it was obstructing the view of traffic. The owner of the trailer was contacted and agreed to move the trailer.
January 9
A subject kicked in the door at the Budget Inn causing damage to the door frame.
A vehicle that was left unoccupied in the middle of West C Street was towed as a hazard.
December 27
A patron who had been playing video lottery wanted to report their cash slip was stolen from their machine while they were outside of the establishment for a period of time.
A female suspect stole a few cartons of cigarettes from a local business.
December 26
A found bicycle was turned in as found property.
December 25
Barry Richards, 56, transient, was taken into custody and lodged on an outstanding warrant.
December 23
A pair of socks and a homemade weapon were turned in as found property.
A male subject was caught on video shoplifting from a local business.
December 22
An unknown male suspect entered a vehicle and took a purse.
December 20
Tools valued at several hundred dollars were taken from a parked vehicle.
December 17
A male subject took several rolls of quarters off the counter of a local business.
A delivery bag with money in it was taken from another business in town.
December 14
A vehicle near the bridge was tagged as abandoned. The vehicle was later removed.
A vehicle on Washington Way was tagged as abandoned. It was removed prior to the tow date.
December 10
Douglas Simonsen, 57, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on charges of assault and harassment.
St. Helens Police
Tuesday December 31
Stash Rose Richards arrested on an outstanding warrant at 1670 Tualatin St. St Helens.
Tuesday December 17
Brandon Scott Hendricks was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine at the St. Helens Police Department.
Justin Finnell was arrested for a detainer at 535 South Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
Saturday December 14
Brandon Michael arrested on a fugitive warrant at S 10th St. in St. Helens.
Simple assault at the parking lot at 1111 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. Tehvyn Shane Kiciza West arrested and charged with harassment - offensive physical contact.
William Peters arrested for violation of a release agreement at 270 Strand St. in St. Helens.
Gary Bailey arrested for fail to preform duties of a driver - misdemeanor and a PV detainer. Incident occurred at 467 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens.
Friday December 13
Justin Carr arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 300 block of North 18th in St. Helens.
Additional reports from The St. Helens Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s logs for January were not available at press time.
