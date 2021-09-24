The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
Sept 17
Just before 2 p.m. Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a lane violation. During the course of the traffic stop it was determined the driver was suspended, uninsured and the driver had an open container of alcohol. The driver was not impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree. The vehicle was towed by Grumpys as a hazard and was blocking access to a residence
Sept. 18
At approximately 12:03 p.m. Oregon State Police assisted the Scappoose Police Department with a DUII crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway off of Highway 30. The Oregon State Police provided traffic control until power lines were repaired. OSP also provided coverage in Scappoose while their officer had to follow the driver to the hospital in Portland.
Sept. 19
At approximately 1:20 p.m. OSP Troopers were advised of a group of vehicles driving recklessly on Highway 30 near milepost 36. Associated vehicles were located and stopped by OSP and St. Helens PD in the St. Helens and Warren Oregon area. All parties were interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.
Sept. 10
At about 10:35 a.m. The Oregon State Police assisted the Scappoose Police Department with a traffic crash turned fight in progress in the area of NE 2nd Street and Crown Zellerbach Road in Scappoose, Oregon. OSP assisted by interviewing witnesses to the traffic crash and physical confrontation that ensued. SPD arrested the suspect for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering and Disorderly Conduct 2.
Sept. 11
At about 3:26 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to assist Columbia City Police with an intoxicated driver. The driver was displaying indicators of impairment and was asked to perform sobriety tests. The driver later denied consent to compete testing and was subsequently arrested for DUII. The driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail. A search warrant was obtained and two vials of blood was seized as evidence. The driver was cited and released for DUII. The vehicle was driven from the scene by the driver's wife.
Rainier Police
Sept. 1
• A caller reported witnessing a man beating on a car and the woman throwing belongings out of the car. Neither person was there when officers arrived.
• A woman was upset stating that a business was going to kick her out. Peace was able to be restored.
Sept. 2
• Officers assisted two former roommates that were having a dispute. Peace was restored.
Sept. 3
• A backpack was turned in as found property.
Sept. 6
• A helmet and cell phone were stolen from a motorcycle parked on East A Street.
• A counterfeit twenty dollar bill was passed at a local establishment by an unknown person.
• A vehicle was reported as stolen from the marina parking lot.
Sept. 9
• A 39-year-old Rainier resident was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
• Officers responded to a single vehicle non-injury accident near the fire department.
St. Helens Police
Sept. 3
• Police investigated an attempted theft from the ATM in the 200 block of Strand Street.
Sept. 4
• Police arrested a 33-year-old male near 20th Street for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing-aggravated physical or weapon, residential burglary I, criminal mischief, theft II, and criminal trespass.
• Police took a report of larceny of a bicycle in the 700 block of Matzen Street.
Sept. 6
• Police arrested a 54-year-old male in the 2100 block of Gable Road for a warrant.
• Police responded to to a missing person call in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road.
• Police arrested a 28-year-old individual for misdemeanor stalking.
• Police cited and released a 42-year-old female near Columbia Boulevard for DWS/DWR misdemeanor.
• Police arrested a 57-year-old individual in the 200 block of Crouse Way on aggravated assault-weapons.
Sept. 7
• Police responded to a report of larceny-other in the 2000 block of Gable Road.
• Police arrested a 28-year-old male in the 500 block of E Street for violation of a release agreement.
• Police investigated a burglary near the 300 block of 10th Street.
Sept. 8
• Police arrested a 35-year-old individual on a detainer at the 900 block of Port Avenue.
Sept. 10
Police arrested a 24-year-old male on DUII-Drugs and reckless driving near Columbia River Highway.
Sept. 12
Police arrested a 25-year-old individual on DUII-Alcohol at the 30000 block of Ruby Court.
Sept. 13
• Police arrested a 53-year-old male in the 2000 block of Oregon Street on a warrant.
Sept. 14
Police responded to the theft of a catalytic converter at the 900 block of Oregon Street.
Scappoose Police
Sept. 9
Police responded to the report of a theft in the 52000 block of NE 1st Street. The victim reported that an unknown suspect broke into the toolbox in her vehicle and stole an assortment of tools. This case is suspended due to a lack of leads.
Police were dispatched to the report of a damaged vehicle near the intersection of W Lane Rd.and NE Porter Lane. It was reported that one of the tires on the vehicle had been cut in the side wall. This case is suspended due to a lack of leads.
Police took report of a minor motor vehicle accident in the 33000 block of SW Adam Court. It was reported the driver hit a parked car and caused minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Sept. 10
Police were dispatched to a DUII crash near the intersection of Crown Zellerbach Road. and NE 2nd Street. Following the investigation, A 52-year-old male from Scappoose was taken into custody for Recklessly Endangering Another x 3, Disorderly Conduct II, Reckless Driving and DUII. He was transported and lodged in jail.
Sept. 11
Police responded to the report of a theft at Fred Meyer. It was reported that the suspect was in the loss prevention office. Following the investigation, A 29year-old Scappoose resident was cited and released on the charge of Theft II.
Sept. 15
Police were dispatched to the report of a trespasser in the 51000 block of SW Old Portland Road. It was reported that a subject was sleeping near the fence line of the property. Following the investigation, A 41-year-old houseless man was cited and released for Trespass II.
Sept. 17
While attempting to make a traffic stop, a vehicle fled the scene. from police. Following a short pursuit,the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Siercks Road and Pisgah Home Road. Following the investigation, a 40-year-old St. Helens man was taken into custody on two outstanding felony warrants and additional charges of Reckless Driving, Eluding a Police Officer and DWS-Misdemeanor. The man was transported to jail where he was lodged on his charges. His passenger in the vehicle reported no injuries due to the crash and was released at the scene.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office logs were not immediately available.
