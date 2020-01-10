The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police Department
December 10
Douglas Simonsen, 57, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on charges of assault and harassment.
December 14
A vehicle near the bridge was tagged as abandoned. The vehicle was later removed.
A vehicle on Washington Way was tagged as abandoned. It was removed prior to the tow date.
December 17
A male subject took several rolls of quarters off the counter of a local business.
A delivery bag with money in it was taken from another business in town.
December 20
Tools valued at several hundred dollars were taken from a parked vehicle.
December 22
An unknown male suspect entered a vehicle and took a purse.
December 23
A pair of socks and a homemade weapon were turned in as found property.
A male subject was caught on video shoplifting from a local business.
December 25
Barry Richards, 56, transient, was taken into custody and lodged on an outstanding warrant.
December 26
A found bicycle was turned in as found property.
December 27
A patron who had been playing video lottery wanted to report their cash slip was stolen from their machine while they were outside of the establishment for a period of time.
A female suspect stole a few cartons of cigarettes from a local business.
