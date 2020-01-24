The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier
Police Department
January 11
• A vehicle parked on West 3rd Street was tagged as abandoned.
January 16
• A citizen brought in a package that had been mistakenly delivered to their residence. The owner of the package was contacted and the package went to the intended recipient.
January 17
• An abandoned bicycle was turned in as found property.
January 18
• Byanca Lezama, 22, of Rainier, was taken into custody on an outstanding Multnomah County warrant.
January 19
• A female juvenile was reported as a runaway.
• An officer responded to a single vehicle accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
