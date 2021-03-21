The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
March 1
• A caller was concerned about the welfare of two girls on the bridge, reportedly climbing on the railing. The girls were walking across the bridge, and said they took a picture while they were there but denied being on the railing.
• An officer went to check on a call of a suspected prowler. The perimeter of the area was searched, and no one was observed in the area.
March 2
• Suspicious persons were reported hanging out in the vicinity of a church. Extra patrol has been requested.
March 3
• A barking dog was disturbing the peace on Washington Way.
March 5
• Chevron reported an individual who drove off without paying for their gas.
• A caller reported a possible violation of a restraining order. The case was forwarded to the DA’s Office for review.
• A reportedly ‘suspicious person’ was waiting for a ride.
• An employee called due to a male inside the store who was yelling and causing a disturbance. The man left prior to officer arrival and was unable to be located.
• A caller in a residence, who did not live there, was startled by a loud knocking at the door. The ‘knocker’ was determined to be a landscaper.
March 6
• Two men in a parking lot, with ‘buckets’ of their personal belongings, were reportedly ‘bouncing around’, acting suspicious. They checked out to be okay.
• An officer responded to check on the welfare of two dogs that were in a locked vehicle. The dogs appeared to be in good health and were steadfast in protecting the vehicle.
March 7
• A report was made of a possible restraining order violation. This case was also sent to the DA’s Office for review.
• An officer responded to a business alarm. The building was found to be secure.
March 9
• A citizen was concerned about a man in the middle of the intersection. He was assisted out of the roadway.
March 10
• A male causing a disturbance at the Evergreen was trespassed.
• A man pushing a wheelchair, harassing customers and employees, was trespassed from Grocery Outlet.
• A man outside of El Tapatio was yelling outside the back door.
• A male subject was in city hall and causing a ruckus during a court session. An officer was able to convince him it would be in his best interest to leave the building.
March 12
• An officer was able to assist a disabled motorist.
March 14
• A vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Gladstone was recovered during a routine traffic stop. Suspected methamphetamine was seized as well. The driver was lodged at the jail on multiple charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
March 15
• A 37-year-old Castle Rock resident was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. He was also issued a citation for multiple traffic violations.
St. Helens Police
March 1
• A 61-year-old male was issued a criminal citation for attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle while already in custody of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 901 Port Avenue in St. Helens.
March 2
• Police issued a female a criminal citation for Theft II at the intersection of North Columbia River Highway and Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
• Police responded to the 300 block of South 18th Street for a death investigation.
March 3
• An individual was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
• Police assisted the Oregon Department of Human Services in the 200 block of S 2nd Street on a welfare check.
March 4
• A 43-year old male was arrested on multiple probable cause charges at the intersection of South Columbia River Highway and Gable Road.
March 5
• Police 28 arrested a 28-year-old male on an outstanding warrant while at his residence in the 400 block of S 10th Street.
• Police arrested a 49-year-old male on an outstanding warrant while at West Street Grocery at 305 N. 7th Street.
March 6
• Police cited a 51-year-old male for an active warrant near the intersection of Old Portland Road and Port Avenue Street.
• A 35-year-old male was arrested by police on an outstanding warrant while at his residence in the 1000 block of Deer Island Road in St. Helens.
March 8
• Police arrested a 37-year-old individual in the area of North 19th and Columbia Boulevard for Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Harassment, Resisting Arrest and multiple outstanding warrants.
March 9
• Police responded to the 59000 block of Whitetail Avenue on a report of Theft II.
• Police arrested an individual for violating his release agreement.
March 10
• Police arrest a 28-year-old male in the 200 block of North 12 Street for an outstanding warrant.
March 11
• Police arrested a 33-year-old male at 555 South Columbia River Highway on an outstanding felony warrant.
• A 33-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant while on Church Street near S.18th Street in St.Helens.
• Police responded to the 200 block of N 2nd Street on a report of a missing juvenile.
• A 35-year-old female was arrested in the 2200 block of Gable Road for Forgery I.
Oregon State Police
March 8
• At 1:30 p.m. a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer forwarded an Oregon Fish and Wildlife Trooper information on a suspect who was unlawfully buying an Oregon resident annual combination license and combined angling tag. Contact was made with the suspect who admitted to not changing his residency once he moved to Washington from Oregon. The suspect’s license and tag were seized.
• At 5:12 p.m. Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle that was involved in an assault that just occurred in Scappoose. The vehicle was stopped near milepost 32 on Highway 30. During the stop the driver displayed indicators of impairment. The driver consented to voluntary standardized field sobriety tests. The Driver was subsequently arrested for DUII and DWS – Misdemeanor. The driver refused breath and blood tests. A search warrant was obtained and a blood draw was conducted. Driver was lodged into Columbia County Jail. The vehicle was towed by Drakes Towing
March 11
• At 4:53 p.m. On the above date and time the Oregon State Police responded to a driving complaint along Highway 30 eastbound near milepost 38. A caller reported a white passenger car was failing to drive within it’s lane and almost went into oncoming traffic. The vehicle was located by OSP near milepost 30 and was failing to drive within its lane. During the traffic stop the driver displayed multiple indicators of impairment along with having multiple open containers in plain view. The driver refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested for DUII and Reckless Driving. While at the jail the driver refused the breath test and a warrant was obtained. Post warrant, the driver still refused the breath test and two sample vials were obtained. The driver was booked and released on the above mentioned charges. The vehicle was towed by Drakes Towing.
• At 9:08 p.m. Oregon State Police assisted Scappoose Police with a physical domestic between a male and female at in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway in Scappoose. When OSP arrived, a female was dragging a small child out of the house with what appeared to be her arm around / near the child’s neck line, while yelling. This domestic was linked to a prior child abuse call in Hillsboro. SPD conducted the investigation while OSP provided cover. During the investigation OSP recommended that DHS be contacted based on observations and statements. SPD contacted DHS to both cross report and get guidance. OSP cleared the scene before any enforcement action took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.