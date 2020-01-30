The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police Department
Jan. 20
An unknown person stole a mud flap from a semi-truck.
An employee at a local business pulled into a parking space despite another vehicle was parked partially in that space. The driver of the improperly parked vehicle, while getting in to his vehicle, caused damage to the employee’s truck.
A driver reported being threatened after a road rage incident. The case is being investigated.
Jan. 21
A truck driver, who was not familiar with the area, got lost and attempted to turn around in a residential area. The driver hit a power pole causing most of the city to lose power. No citations were issued.
Jan. 22
A runaway juvenile was located shortly after being reported.
Jan. 24
An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the bridge. No citations were issued.
Jan. 25
An unidentified person on a motorcycle cut off several drivers and drove into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed across the Lewis and Clark Bridge while eluding police. The short pursuit was terminated and the case is under investigation.
Jan. 27
Dakota Carras, 26, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on an outstanding Columbia County warrant.
A motorist reported that they believed another driver pointed a firearm at them. The case is being investigated.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 2
Zachary Hendrickson, 28 was arrested for an outstanding warrant at 345 N. 16th St., St. Helens, OR.
Laura Perron, 25, was arrested for a restraining order violation, near the intersection of N. 17th St. and Wyeth St. in St. Helens.
Jan. 4
At approximately 11:31 p.m., Christopher Akers, 36, was arrested on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and for False Info to Police, at Asburry Park in St. Helens.
Jan. 5
At approximately 12:38 p.m., Thomas Pexa, 38, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a valid felony warrant at the intersection of Columbia Boulevard and North 4th Street in St. Helens.
Jan. 7
At approximately 5:33 p.m., Stephen Schuh, 28, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant at 535 South Columbia River Highway, in St. Helens.
Jan. 8
At approximately 2:35 p.m., Daniel Hobson, 23, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at 2475 Columbia Blvd., #11 in St. Helens.
Jan. 11
At approximately 3:38 p.m., Jason Mantell, 38, was arrested on a felony warrant as well as failing to report as a sex offender after he was contacted near 186 Wonderly Drive in St. Helens.
At approximately 4:46 p.m., Phillip Houk, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant at 254 S. 5th Street in St. Helens.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., Leslie Kampmann, 44, was arrested for DUII (alcohol), resisting arrest, harassment, and attempted aggravated harassment while on E. Division Road near Highway 30 in St. Helens.
David G. Kraemer, 27, was arrested for Criminal Mischief II near the intersection of Columbia Boulevard and Gable Road in St. Helens
