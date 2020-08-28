The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police Department
August 5
A concerned caller reported a woman that was waving around a black pistol and pointing it at passing vehicles. Upon arrival, an officer observed the woman standing in tall grass on the side of the road. The officer was able to convince the woman to disarm herself without incident. Further inspection of the firearm determined it was a bb gun. The woman said that she was just playing with the gun and that it didn’t even work. She was transported to the jail and charged with disorderly conduct.
Ivey Barrett, 54, of Rainier, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
A citizen reported an unknown person had fraudulently opened an AT&T account using their information.
August 6
An IPad was stolen from a local business.
Two family members got into a heated argument which turned physical on one person’s part. Stephen Vonlanken, 29, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail for domestic assault.
August 7
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident with possible minor injuries on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. Michael Faroni, 34, of Vancouver, was cited for driving uninsured.
August 11
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on the bridge. The were no apparent injuries. Jesse Deladd, 38, of Longview, was cited for driving without insurance.
An officer responded to a four-vehicle, non-injury accident on the Lewis & Clark Bridge. Martin Roman, 50, of Longview, was cited for driving uninsured.
An officer assisted drivers exchange information after being involved in a motor vehicle crash on Rockcrest St.
August 15
Emma Alloway, 20, of Scappoose, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports were not available.
