The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
April 16
• At about 6:34 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to assist Columbia County Sheriff Office at a residence off Scappoose-Vernonia Highway. About an hour prior, the same male had broken into the residence, assaulted a male at the residence and was reported as intoxicated.
• As the Oregon State Police was arriving a male left the residence and backed out of the driveway at a high speed and in a reckless manner. The male continued south on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway at a high rate of speed. Oregon State Police eventually overtook the male and a pursuit ensued. The male was able to get away and was eventually located at a residence off Keasey Road, Vernonia. The male escaped out a back window and was not located by the Columbia County K-9. About an hour later the male came back to the residence and left in the same vehicle at a high rate of speed. The male was not located.
April 24
• At about 3:25 p.m. Troopers responded to Highway 30 near milepost 35 for a multi-vehicle unknown injury crash. Before Troopers arrived suspect vehicle fled the scene heading westbound on Highway 30. Rainier Police Department located and stopped the vehicle. Troopers conducted an investigation and the driver was subsequently cited and released for fail to perform the duties of a driver.
April 25
• At approximately 6:25 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 30 westbound at milepost 57.5. Unit #1 (blue Buick) was westbound on Highway 30 near milepost 57.5 when the driver swerved to avoid a deer on the highway, subsequently crashing into the eastbound ditch. OSP could not locate any damage to the vehicle, however the side curtain airbags deployed on both sides of the vehicle. The driver called for his own tow.
• At about 9:20 a.m. Oregon State Police assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) with a physical disturbance along Doe Ln in Deer Island. The mother to an adult male son had called 9-1-1 to report a disturbance along with being assaulted by her son. The adult male son refused to come out of the house and probable cause was established for his arrest. Entry was made into the house and the male was taken into custody without incident. CCSO advised a temporary no contact order will be put in place, baring the son from returning to the residence until the case is heard by the judge.
April 28
• At about 11:34 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to multiple calls involving a reckless driver on Highway 30 eastbound near milepost 25. Callers followed the vehicle to an address off of Tarbell road and assisted OSP in locating the vehicle. One driver recorded the driving behavior of the suspect while on the highway. The driver was located and displayed multiple indicators of impairment. The driver consented to voluntary standardized field sobriety tests where he continued to display indicators of impairment. The driver was arrested for DUII and Reckless Driving. The driver provided two valid breath samples with a BAC of .31%. Due to the high BAC, the driver wastransported to Emanuel Hospital where he was cited and released to the hospitals care.
• At about 8:20 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle hit and run injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 52. Troopers arrived on scene and located a victim and aid was rendered. Life Flight was activated and the victim was transported to OHSU in Portland. The suspect vehicle was located a short distance from Highway 30 on Apiary Road involved in a second crash. The driver was displaying indicators of impairment and was subsequently arrested on multiple charges. The driver consented to a breath test and provided a BAC of 0.18. The driver was booked and lodged at the Columbia County jail on multiple charges. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Drake’s Towing and Grumpy’s Towing.
April 29
At about 7:30 p.m. OSP troopers were dispatched to a traffic complaint of a vehicle failing to drive in its lane on Highway 30 near milepost 17 westbound. Troopers located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 30 near milepost 27. The driver was displaying indicators of impairment and refused to perform the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUII. Troopers located Methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle. The driver consented to a breath test and gave a BAC of 0.00%. The driver then consented to a blood test. The driver was later booked and released from the Columbia Countyjail. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy's Towing.
April 30
At about 1:48 a.m. Troopers responded to a single semi-truck non-injury rollover traffic crash on HWY 30 near MP 51. The truck driver was found to have fallen asleep and left the HWY and sheared off a power pole. The HWY was shut down until Columbia River PUD could make the down power lines safe. The driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The semi-truck and trailer were towed by Grumpy's Towing with assisstance from TLC Towing.
St. Helens Police
April 14
• Police responded to a disturbance at 175 South Columbia River Highway.
April 19
• Police took a report of fraudulent activity in the 100 block of S. 13th Street.
• Police cited and released a 41-year-old individual for criminal mischief III following an investigation in the 300 block of S. 19th Street.
• Police arrested a 32-year-old female for two outstanding warrant misdemeanor warrants in the 300 block of N. 1st Street.
April 20
• Following an investigation in the 500 block of N. 10th Street police cited and released a 31-year-old male for harassment.
April 23
• Police arrested a 35-year-old male for harassment on Columbia Boulevard near Milton Way.
April 25
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Macarthur Street.
April 26
• Police responded to a theft call in the 35000 block of Noble Road.
Scappoose Police
April 18
• Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following the investigation, a 39-year-old male from Washington was taken into custody for DUII-Drugs and reckless driving. The male was transported to jail where he was booked and released on his charges.
April 21
• Police discovered a stolen vehicle while in the area of NE Williams St. and NE Sawyer St. Two suspects, one from Scappoose and one from Reno, NV. were taken into custody in association of the stolen vehicle and transported to jail on separate charges, including an outstanding warrant out of St. Helens Municipal Court.
April 22
• Police responded to the report of found property at Bi-Mart. It was reported that ping-pong size dark colored solid material wrapped in a plastic baggie was found in the women’s restroom. The substance was later tested and discovered to be black tar heroin. The drugs were placed in evidence at the Scappoose Police Department and set for destruction.
April 24
• Police responded to Fred Meyer for a welfare check after the reporting party thought a male subject might be in a mental crisis. The suspect then entered the store and threatened to kill people and used racial slurs. The suspect assaulted a male patron and was escorted out of the store by other citizens. Police followed the subject to Dutch Bros. Coffee while waiting for another unit to arrive. The suspect was later identified as a 35-year-old transient. Police confronted the individual and asked him if needed help. The man replied yes and followed the instructions of the police officer. He was placed into custody and was charged with Bias Crime I.
The Rainier Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports were not immediately available.
