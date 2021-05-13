The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
May 1
• Shortly after 9 p.m. troopers responded to Highway 30 near milepost 18.5 for a welfare check. The troopers conducted an investigation and observed indicators of impairment on the driver. The driver admitted to driving prior to troopers arrival, but refused to consent to standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland for minor self inflicted injuries. Troopers followed the driver to the hospital and obtained a search warrant for blood. Troopers seized two vials of blood as evidence and then cited and released him for DUII.
May 2
• Just before 8:30 p.m. OSP troopers received multiple driving complaints about an SUV traveling east on Highway 30 near milepost 62. The vehicle was located and stopped near milepost 52. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUII and transported to the Rainier Police Department. A urine sample was obtained and the driver was cited and released for numerous charges.
May 3
• At approximately 5:59 p.m., OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle rear end crash near milepost 41 on Highway 30. A vehicle was stopped waiting to turn off the highway when it was rear ended by another vehicle. There were no injuries and one of the vehicles was towed due to damage.
May 4
• At approximately 7:36 p.m. OSP troopers responded to a single vehicle crash near milepost 23 on Highway 30. A vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver swerved off the highway and onto private property. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver provided a breath sample resulting in a BAC of 0.15% The driver was booked and released on multiple charges. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
May 5
• On May 5, 2021 at about 1:14 p.m. Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 30 near milepost 56.5 for traffic violations. The driver displayed signs of impairment and failed to present his driver’s license. The driver was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s BAC was 0.00%. The driver refused a DRE and consented to a blood draw. VENA Care NW responded to the Columbia County Jail and two vials of blood were obtained. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing for community care taking and a hazard.
Scappoose Police
April 27
• Police were dispatched to unknown injury accident in the 52000 block of SW 4th Street. The driver, a 22-year-old individual from Scappoose, reportedly hit a parked car and ended up into a yard. The driver reported that she also had her three young children in the car. Following the investigation, the driver was taken into custody for DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering. The driver was transported to jail where she was booked and released on her charges.
April 28
• Police took a report of a theft at Goodwill. A juvenile reported that her purse was stolen while she was shopping. This case is pending further suspect information.
May 1
• Police were dispatched to a non-injury hit-and-run at McDonald’s. It was reported that a female driver caused minor damage to another vehicle and fled the scene. This case is pending further suspect information.
The Rainier Police, St. Helens Police, and Columbia County Sheriff’s reports were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.