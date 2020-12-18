The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
Dec. 4
An officer checked on an occupied suspicious vehicle. The people were waiting for a friend.
An officer was dispatched to a business alarm. The building was found secure.
Dec. 7
Officers responded to a residential burglar alarm. The house was checked and cleared.
A devious doggie took off on an unapproved adventure. He later returned home to his relieved owner.
Dec. 8
A zippered pouch with some money in it was turned in as found property. The owner was located and the property was returned.
A homeowner accidentally activated their house alarm.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Fern Hill Road. One driver was cited for careless driving.
Dec. 9
Several callers reported dogs roaming around the area of Washington Way and the Shell gas station. The cagey canines were able to elude the on-duty officer.
