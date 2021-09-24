“We are starting again from scratch,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said as the city launches a thrid effort to hire a new police officer.

Rainier is currently served by a police chief, sergeant and two patrol officers. The search for the third officer began in after May 10-year veteran officer Nolan Borders announced that he would retire June 1 of this year.

“We began to look for a lateral police officer that can hit the ground running,” Jorgersen said. “With a new recruit, they have to go through the police academy and that takes time and money.”

Jorgensen said during the first recruiting effort the city did not receive any applications.

“We reopened the recruiting effort and we were willing to accept new recruits,” Jorgersen said.

The city received approximately 12 applications for the police officer position and it set up a physical and written testing process. Jorgersen defined the physical portion of the testing as “rigorous by design.”

“No candidates have been able to make it through the testing process,” he said.

The challenges

That meant that the recruiting process had to be started once again. Further challenging the effort is the current political climate surrounding law enforcement.

“Given the political climate of the last few years it has been increasingly difficult for police agencies to recruit and retain police officers,” Jorgersen said, adding that competition is also a key factor.

“Many other agencies are also hiring,” he said. “The sheriffs office, St. Helens, Scappoose. It is extremely competitive right now for any city that is looking for police officers.”

According to Jorgersen, other cities are adding hiring bonuses, assistance for house payments, and they are boosting pay to attract and retain officers.

“Cities like Rainier simply cant afford to do that,” he said. “At the same time the officers we do have, have been here for a long time and they are very vested in the community and we want to keep it that way. So from our prospective, it is wroth taking the extra time to find someone who is a good fit for the department and the community.”

The pay range for a new police officer in Rainier depends on experience. The staring salary for an entry level recruit police officer at Rainier is $4,302 per month. Lateral police officers start at a higher salary, again depending on experience. The top pay range is $5,491 per month. The city also offers offer benefits, including paid holidays, health care insurance and different incentives for certifications.

The police office’s duties include responsibility and emphasis on community police.

“That is very important to the city council, city staff and our citizens,” Jorgersen said. “Community policing is all about having a regular presence and responding to calls. It is very important to us to be responsive. Our police are a very important community resource.”

Jorgersen said the city has not set a deadline to find a new police officer.

“We will keep advertising and recruiting until we find the right person,” he said.

Clatskanie law enforcement

Due to city budget limitations, the Clatskanie City Council closed its city police department and in 2016 Clatskanie contracted with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for law enforcement services.

“I believe the policing contract between the city of Clatskanie and CCSO has been a tremendous partnership,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “We have increased the policing activities within the city and are saving them money. It also increases our community relationships within Columbia County.”

City leaders, including Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman and Clatskanie Mayor Bob Bracjich, also praised the law enforcement contract with CCSO. In July 2020, the city and CCSO enhanced the contact by adding a full-time deputy to be stationed at Clatskanie. Read the history of the law enforcement transition in Clatskanie in a series of articles posted at thechiefnews.com.

Pixley said his agency is open to serving other communities, such as Rainier for example, if that city deemed such efforts necessary.

“The Columbia County Sheriff's Office would welcome policing contracts with any cities within Columbia County,” Pixley said. “Often times we can offer more coverage at a reduced cost to the city.”