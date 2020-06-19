Will CRF&R Disappear?
Are we the citizens in CRF&Rs facing our own “Brexit?”
I have attempted to find information on future operations after 7/1/2020, when the agreement with Scappoose RFPD is terminated.
I was told at the office of Columbia River Fire & Rescue that I should contact Scappoose for answers to my questions. I am a citizen of St. Helens and do not appreciate having to contact another service district to respond to questions concerning my fire department.
I did however uncover the following by other means.
- 1. Effective July 1 CRF&R will not have a Fire Chief.
- 2. It would appear that no Fire Marshal, Fire Prevention, Education, Inspection or Arson office will be staffed.
The duty crews have not been informed of future plans, but have, in fact, stated they will gladly work with a temporary Chief from the ranks until a permanent Chief is appointed or hired.
I’m sure all employees of this district will continue to do all that is required of them during this transitional period.
Hopefully, more citizens included in the 200 square miles of CRF&R will attend the next Board of Directors meeting scheduled for July 14.
Chuck Custer
St. Helens
