This is to express our support for Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner.
We live down the street from her and can assure you, she really looks out for her neighbors—especially the ones who just really need a break. She’s a patriotic veteran, who is gung-ho on problem-solving. Brandee sincerely cares for people. She is a loving mother and a people person who stands up for the underdog.
We know that Brandee was born in far north snow and ice country by Lake Superior and has been a great neighbor here as a homeowner in Columbia County 15 years. That is long enough to really know what our county needs but not so long that she has been sucked into a good old boys network.
Brandee will take a stand for the long-term health of our people. Electing Brandee Dudzic for County Commissioner helps every single one of us.
Janelle and Ty Nelson
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.