I am writing to express my deep appreciation for the support I received during the recent primary election.
Particular thanks go to my endorsers, Mayor Rick Scholl, Mayor Bob Brajcich, and Mayor Rick Hobart, and to Presiding Circuit Court Judge Grove, District Attorney Jeff Auxier, City Council members Joel Haugen of Scappoose and Doug Morten of St. Helens, Terry Moss, retired St. Helens Chief of Police, and many others, including local attorneys Mark Gordon, Diana Shera Taylor and Mark Lang.
My heart is filled with gratitude.
I also thank each and every voter, for your engagement with this vitally important judicial race. I look forward to continuing the conversation with you heading into the general election this November.
You will each need to determine which candidate is most qualified and experienced, and who will best serve as your Circuit Judge.
Again, thank you for your attention and support.
Jenefer Grant
Columbia County Circuit Judge
