I would like to publicly thank State Representative Brad Witt and his office for helping me navigate the Oregon unemployment system. Like everyone else, I was having serious issues, but couldn’t seem to find anyone who would help.
Rep. Witt’s office called and asked me how I was doing and if they could be of any help during this difficult time. I was completely surprised when they actually did help. Caleb, from his office, tracked down someone who could connect me with someone, who connected me with someone who fixed the issues on my account.
I received a check within a week of connecting with the last person. As someone who is self employed and had most of my business disappear, this was a complete miracle!
The bottom line for me is that I didn’t actually expect any help from any politicians. In fact, some of my least favorite people are politicians, but Brad Witt seems to be different. His office reached out, made a commitment to help and kept that commitment. No other politician reached out and offered to help even though there are several in my area.
I encourage other Columbia County residents to reach out to Brad Witt’s office for help if needed. These guys are the real deal! You can call them and they will take the time to listen and help if they can! They can be reached at 503-986-1431.
Take advantage of the advantage that we have with Brad Witt and his office!
Terri Voshell
Scappoose
