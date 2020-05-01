This is a letter supporting the reelection of Jenefer Grant as Circuit Court Judge, Position 3.
I have known Judge Grant for many years. She and my husband worked together when she was Chairman of the Scholarship Committee of our local Rotary Club. He always spoke highly of her insight and dedication to community involvement.
She is intelligent, honest, a good listener, fair, professional, knowledgeable of the judicial system, and sensitive to both sides of an issue. I have heard nothing but positive things about her from the people I know. She has boundless energy, raising a lovely daughter with her husband, along with her very busy work schedule. She is personable and fun.
I strongly urge you to vote for Jenefer Grant in the upcoming election.
Ann Morten
St. Helens
