Soon, Mail In Ballots will be delivered to most of the Voters in Columbia County which includes the Clatskanie/Rainier area cemetery service area.
Measure 5-280 is asking for additional funds to operate our rural cemeteries for five years. The rate requested is $0.05 per thousand assessed value or one nickle.
The monies are designated for the maintenance and operations for 12 cemeteries covering 37 acres. All the work to maintain these cemeteries is done mainly by the Sexton with some occasional part-time staff. The funds may also fund replacement equipment, provide some office help, provide for extra seasonal mowing,and purchase necessary supplies.
Simply, it’s a matter of community pride. Who wants to see overgrown grounds covered with weeds and grave-sites left untrimmed? For this family we will gladly give up two soft drink cartons during the year, as opposed to seeing an undesirable and unpleasant landscape.
Most of us have family, relatives, friends, and acquaintances buried in these cemetery locations. No doubt others of us will follow. Let’s show that we care.
Please vote by Tuesday, May 19.
Paul and Judy Nys
Rainier
