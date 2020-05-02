For my friends in Columbia County, I’m not much for politics, but I do know good people and my friend Casey Garrett is one of them.
He’s a hard working family man, with good morals, strong business sense and amazing work ethic, he is running for County Commissioner, a position I believe he greatly deserves, and for whom if elected will greatly benefit the citizens.
If you care about your County, and you want to end needless spending and want to improve your community, Casey is your guy. He’s college educated, ran his own businesses, built Pacific Stainless, and worked many years for the County.
He has real world experiences and will take Columbia County into the next century.
James Malarkey
Camas, WA
