We are practicing attorneys in Columbia County with well over 100 combined years of practice in front of Columbia County judges.
We believe Michael T. Clarke is the right choice for change on our Columbia County Bench. He is professional. He follows the law. He works hard. These are the traits that make good judges. Mr. Clarke is also fair, honest, and thoughtful.
Please join us in bringing Michael T. Clarke to the Bench by voting Clarke for Columbia County Circuit Court Judge, Position 3.
Agnes M. Petersen, Attorney in St. Helens
David B. Herr, Attorney in Scappoose
Mary Anne Anderson, Attorney in St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.