I first met Casey Garrett a few years back when I found out someone was repairing the docks on Coon Island.
When I found out that Casey planned and executed this project with the help of local Contractors, local boaters and donated material, on his own donated time, I was instantly impressed. Since Columbia County did not have any money in the budget for these repairs, Casey took action.
After that project was done, Casey decided to take on Gilbert River docks. This project was quite a bit bigger than the Coon Island project, but again, he found there was no money in the County budget for any of it. After brainstorming, they came up with ways to raise money for the repairs outside county funding. This entailed working with all the local boating clubs, yacht clubs, general public and local businesses to donate time, labor, materials and money. It took several months to raise the money needed for this project, but Casey was right there the whole time and when it was time to execute, he was the first one on the job to get started.
I can honestly say – Casey Garrett cares about this County and will not let anything stop him from doing the right thing for the residents who call this home. We need someone like Casey who has proven he will always have our back.
Lori Senz
Scappoose
