The COVID-19 pandemic has brought us into a whole new world.
I disagree that we are better off by simple reelecting Alex Tardif, a one-term commissioner, who has never dealt with any challenge like this before.
We need to choose the best person for the job under this new situation – someone with plenty of real-life experience and maturity, plus a solid financial understanding of pluses and minuses in the business world (not just government), gained through 12 years of running her own bookkeeping business. Jeanne Correll is just the leader we need now.
Jeanne Correll is going to work for all, especially us seniors. Our taxes are so high, most seniors cannot afford them. Let Jeanne work for you.
She has my vote.
Anna Earlywine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.