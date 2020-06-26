Referring to “What Constitutes a Patriot?”
I take exception to Mr. Eagle’s notion that ANTIFA is a concept and not an organization or group of people.
ANTIFA is defined as a movement consisting of people who’s goal is changing our republic into a socialist anarchy by any means, whether non-violent or violent. True that they are loosely organized but do not doubt that they are well financed with a common goal of disrupting peaceful protest at every chance.
The armed citizens who were in our town were there to ensure people and property were not harmed. They communicated their intentions with the St. Helens PD and cooperated and were lawful in every way. To be concerned about a possible ANTIFA presence is a valid concern as they do have a reputation of causing trouble resulting in injury, death and extensive property damage. Not in St. Helens but in Portland, just 30 miles away. And in Seattle as well.
Fortunately there was no trouble in St. Helens. And I praise the good, armed citizens who were there to protect the peaceful protesters and property. True, they were not needed. But had they been needed and not been there the results could have been devastating.
Doug Walker
St. Helens
