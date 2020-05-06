I am writing this letter in support of Judge Jenefer Grant for re-election.
I have know Judge Grant personally and professionally for over 20 years. When I was a prosecutor in the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, she was a defense attorney. She always carried herself professionally, and zealously and ethically represented her clients. Her mission was not simply a good result for her clients but also to find a solution to address the issues facing her client to prevent recidivism. Such an approach benefits not only that person, but his or her family, friends and the community.
She has continued that approach as a judge. She seeks a fair and just resolution of the merits of the case as well as what happens next. Sometimes punishment is the appropriate outcome, sometimes treatment and other remedial measures. Sometimes a combination of a number of factors. Her experience as a trial lawyer and as a judge gives this community a tremendous asset for justice.
Criminal law is the biggest section of the docket. The rules of evidence, constitutional law and sentencing are very complex. Trial work is difficult for even experienced criminal law practitioners. It is not knowledge that can be learned on the fly. Trial experience matters. The wrong decision can unjustly effect victims, defendants, the community and justice. I urge you to vote for Judge Jenefer Grant.
John Gutbezahl
Lake Oswego
