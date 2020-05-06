To all homeowners in the Rainier Cemetery District.
This is a pleading to each of us. It is asking what amounts to approximately $10? If your home is valued around $200,000, that is $10 (not a month) but for the whole year. The three cemeteries that I drive by are always beautiful. I never thought too much of them being any other way, but to find out that we have 12 in our district that are maintained, we can see why the raise is needed.
I know taxes are such a sore spot, especially now, but we need to honor our ancestors, family and our friends who have gone before us. This is such a small gift for such a needed project.
Del Dyer
