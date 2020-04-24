I’m endorsing Mike Clarke for his campaign to become judge in Columbia county.
For nearly a decade I have poured blood sweat and tears into my business. Three weeks back, Governor Brown forced our closure to aid subsiding the pandemic. This is my families only source of income.
The decisions I had to make were huge and ever changing by the minute; I was in quicksand. I reached out to Mike Clarke. The mixed emotions of uncertainty as I picked up that phone was nauseating. If you’ve ever faced a mound of bills without income, you know exactly what I am talking about.
Truthfully, I contacted him only in regards to understanding all of the legal jargon, but thankfully Mike is not just a lawyer. Mike listened to me, not just my problem, but to me. The entire time I talked to him I knew he was a small business owner, a father, son, husband, brother; He wasn’t just some lawyer, but my partner in my time of crisis.
He treated my crisis as his own. Before ending our talk he advised me to let him focus on the legal while I focus only on my husband and kids for just one day. That is a good man. I am a mother of three, business owner and doctor; Mike is the only choice for judge.
Dharmini Pathmanathan
Portland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.