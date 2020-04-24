I live in Columbia City and practice law in Columbia County and throughout the state. My practice area is employment law.
I have represented small business owners and employees, including state employees. I also appear before judges throughout the state.
In researching judge candidates for the May 2020 election in Columbia County, I found a Spotlight article on the incumbent, Judge Grant, from 2019. I was stunned. As an employment lawyer, I am appalled that Judge Grant was found to have been untruthful during an investigation.
Judges are held to a high ethical standard for good reason. Due to the investigative findings, I support Michael Clarke for Columbia County Circuit Court Judge.
I don’t know Michael Clarke well, but I am very glad he is running in this race. He has both criminal and civil litigation experience, which will serve him well on the bench. I am promoting him to my friends in the community and I urge you to do the same.
Please help me vote for a change to our local Columbia County judges.
Krista Le Roux
Portland
