If you own a residence on Howard Drive or Orchard Street or Korsmo Street in Clatskanie, you may not be aware that a permit has been approved by Columbia County for a commercial business to cure and smoke meat products on a property at the west end of Howard Drive.
The allowances in the permit are generous to the applicant. Type I: up to 20 customer vehicle trips to the business property per week (Howard Drive residents: let that sink in and be ready to monitor); he can be an absentee business owner (will he vote for local bond measures); he can enlarge his business (Type II) for more vehicular traffic later. Columbia County has a history of failing to monitor these home businesses. You will do the monitoring; just don’t expect results.
An appeal was filed because the permit omits enforceable plans on how smoke, odors, and effluent will be handled to prevent pollution of the air, soil, natural springs, creeks, and a neighbor’s well water. A conditional use permit (CUP) is permanent until the recipient sells the property. Based on the petitioners’ past experiences, the county lacks the resources and the will to enforce the CUP.
The Planning Commission hearing on CU 20-03 will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 20, 2020. Interested persons should call 503-397-1501 for written instructions on how to participate, including accommodations for people without computers, tablets, or smartphones.
A CUP is a subtle zone change. Someone could buy property near your home and apply for a CUP that entices Columbia County, desperate for revenue, to “throw you and your neighbors under the bus.”
Sharon Eskola Coates
Clatskanie
