I have known Judge Jenefer Stenzel Grant for 24 years.
Twelve years when she was an attorney appearing in my court and twelve as a colleague on the Columbia County Circuit Court Bench. During all this time Judge Grant has been extremely honest and forthright. I do not share concerns expressed to the contrary.
As I have previously indicated, I support her re-election as she has shown herself to be a fair, hardworking judge with the utmost integrity and concern for the citizens of Columbia County.
Ted Grove
St. Helens
