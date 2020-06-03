There’s a narrative happening in our country right now that you can be either anti-racist OR pro-police. That you cannot support your black brothers and sisters while still supporting your community police officers. It’s false. We’ve been conditioned to look at things as either/or and it runs through everything we do.
The truth is that life is lived in the AND. In the nuance that understands that America has been built on the racism and exploitation of any people who are not white; that there is a systematic problem in our country that black and brown people live out every day. AND that there are police officers who work within the community to dismantle this racism however they can. We can understand that the system is flawed and killing people, AND also see the individuals in the system who are using their power to speak out for justice, who would take a bullet for the community members they serve, regardless of their skin tone. Who have signed up to die in my place. And yours. And our black sisters and brothers.
I can teach my kids that black lives matter, that white privilege is real AND that we respect and support our police. Because all of these systems and groups and movements and protests and organizations and forces are also individuals. It’s living in the messy tension of seeing both that brings understanding and effects change.
My heart can be broken for the protestors AND the police officers. It is.
Sarah Frobisher
St. Helens
