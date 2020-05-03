Michael T. Clarke for Circuit Court Judge will put honor back into an honorable position.
Anyone interested in the upcoming local elections should (re)read the May 18, 2019 article “Judge Grant falsely accuses colleague of stalking”. The judge denounced an employee at the courthouse of stalking another employee. Since a judge had made a serious accusation the County Commissioners ordered an independent investigation.
Stoelk Investigations, from Salem, found that the judge’s statements were not supported and that she altered her story. The final report can be found here https://pamplinmedia.com/documents/artdocs/00003640934613-0093.pdf.
The report asserts that the judge’s statements were “disingenuous” (p. 17), and “simply lacks credibility” (p. 17). The report’s last sentence concludes “behavior as reported by Judge Grant – Unfounded” (p. 18).
Disturbingly the report mentions other undisclosed investigations (p. 16) involving the judge. I suspect those may have been undertaken by the Oregon Judicial Fitness Commission, but because that commission is secretive we will probably never know.
In good conscience I cannot vote to retain a judge that, through an independent investigation, was found to be disingenuous, lacking credibility, and worst of all, from a highly respected position made false accusations against others. I cannot condone such dishonorable actions by a judge.
I have higher expectations so I will be voting for change.
Clarke has a broad legal experience, he is ethical, hardworking, and reliable. Vote for Michael T. Clarke for Circuit Court Judge.
Al Petersen
St. Helens
