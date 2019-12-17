These words were uttered by Lt Col. Vindman recently during his public testimony during the House Impeachment inquiry when he was asked about why he felt he would be alright in coming forward and testifying. To me those simple words capture why President Trump should in fact be impeached and removed from office.
Let me back up a little bit. Not long ago, I spent a couple of days with a beloved relative who is typical of several of my friends and relatives. He is a Trump supporter, he had his MAGA hat proudly hanging on a rack, his bookshelves were full of books by Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, and similar rightwing spokes people. He told me he couldn’t watch the “fake news” anymore. My observations have been he only watches Fox news. He and I couldn’t be any farther apart in our political beliefs. He is educated, responsible, intelligent and truly a nice person. What I am saying is I do not hate those that do not share my political positions and find many Trump supporters to be very nice people.
How can we possibly be so far apart in our political beliefs? Part of the problem I know, is we live in different realities. During the recent impeachment inquiry hearing, I watched all of it; most on MSNBC or CNN, but I also watched some of it and the commentary on Fox. The difference between the two coverages was astounding. It is no wonder that our population is so divided. They truly portrayed two completely different realities. However, only one of those realities is true. The other is a false alternative reality. In other words, one is the “right” reality, and being right and true does matter.
Having watched the entire inquiry, the testimony given by virtually all the witnesses was damning for the President. Even Gordon Sondland, the Portland Hotelier who was appointed by Trump to become the Ambassador to the European Union after donating a million dollars to the Trump inaugural event, flatly stated there was a quid pro quo. The Republicans during the inquiry made no real attempt to dispute the facts of what happened, but simple reiterated a few untrue and/ or irrelevant speaking points over and over with the hopes they would confuse and become realities in the minds of some of those watching.
Quoting Neal Katyal former Acting Solicitor General of the United States (the government’s top courtroom lawyer); President Trump has “Abused the public trust by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election; abused the public trust by engaging in bribery – repeatedly- through his quid pro quo exchanges with President Zelensky of Ukraine; abused the public trust by obstructing justice into the investigations of his conduct, adopting an unconstitutional view of executive power; and worst of all he has promised to do it again . Unless we stop him.”
One could make a much longer and more complicated case on why impeachment and conviction are warranted. But the truth of the simple statement above is enough.
Greg Pettit,
Warren
