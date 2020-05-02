I would like to comment on a part of history.
Some time ago I read an excellent book entitled, “A Team of Rivals”. This was a great book about a great man - Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln’s cabinet was an amalgam (a mixture or blend) of past political rivals and allies because he appointed leaders of competing factions of his Republican Party to key cabinet posts. By putting his rivals in his cabinet, he had access to a wide range of opinions, which he realized would sharpen his own thinking. It also gave him a way of keeping all those conflicting opinions together. Lincoln forged a team that, “preserved a nation and freed America from the curse of slavery”.
In other words, President Lincoln had no desire to get his friends and the relatives of friends into office. I would like to connect some dots for you.
The Oregon primary election happens on Tuesday, May 19, and ballots should be delivered to voters by the time you read this letter.
I’m sure you remember the public outcry when Bakken crude oil trains were stopping traffic throughout Columbia County for 30 to 40 minutes at a time - keeping citizens from getting to or from their jobs and appointments and shopping. Letters were written. Meetings were held.
Rocks were actually thrown at the passing trains. Emergency vehicles were compromised. Nobody listened. Not the city governments. Not the county governments. Not the state governments. And herein lies the advantage of having friends in high places.
At this same time in our history, I walked into a County Commissioners meeting held at the local Elks Lodge - with no prior announcement. Jeff Kemp, owner of Pacific Steel, was telling the commissioners that his employees only have one-half hour for lunch and they complained about not being able to get to McDonald’s and back because of the train traffic. Mr. Kemp placed a call to his really good friend - Mr. Kemp’s words, not mine - County Commissioner Henry Heimuller.
My understanding from that discussion at the time is that Heimuller called the railroad company and asked that the schedule of the trains be changed and it happened. So, there you have it. All you need to do to get things done in this county is to make a healthy contribution to the campaign fund of your “really good friend”. Now to connect some more dots.
With this next section, please keep in mind the actions of Abraham Lincoln upon being elected as President of the United States - no relatives - no friends of relatives.
Alex Tardiff, incumbent Columbia County Commissioner, actually began the outreach part of his campaign in our home with a group of people who soon became ardent supporters of his election.
Commissioner Tardiff is highly educated, easily accessible, hard working and I have never asked him a question which he refused to answer. Tardiff has volunteered to take a reduction in his approximately $94,000/year salary in order to compensate for other monetary county losses. He has spent less than $3,000 on his reelection campaign.
I highly urge you to keep Commissioner Tardiff working for all of us by voting for him in the upcoming election.
Casey Garrett is one of the persons running against Commissioner Tardiff. Mr. Garrett has spent nearly $18,000 on his bid to replace Tardiff. He is also the son-in-law of Jeff Kemp, owner of Pacific Steel and the “really good friend” to incumbent county commission Henry Heimuller.
Again, I urge you to retain Commission Alex Tardiff for the Board of Commissioners for Columbia County - Position 3.
Current County Commissioner Margaret Magruder ran her first election on the promise that she would protect farmers near the Clatskanie Port Westward industrial project and that she would create “jobs-jobs-jobs”. She has done neither.
Brandee Dudzic is one of three persons seeking to oust Magruder - and I am seeking to help her. Dudzic is highly educated and motivated. She is a veteran of the armed forces - has served her country and her county.
We need fresh new ideas to face the maelstrom of confusion and upheaval in our immediate future.
Please vote for Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner - Position 1.
As you may notice, I love giving my opinion - and here’s a gimme. Michael Clarke, attorney-at-law, would most certainly make one of the best judges this county has ever had. I have been acquainted with Mr. Clarke for many years and have worked with him on various pro bono projects in which he sought to protect the people of Columbia County.
Clark is honest, forthright and does not make promises he cannot keep - and he is right - Judge Grant falsely accusing a colleague of stalking “is not fitting for a judge or for the administration of justice”. Vote Michael Clarke, Judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 3.
Thanks for reading.
Nancy Whitney
St. Helens
