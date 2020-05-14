The Chief office has now been consolidated with our partner publication, The Chronicle, at 1805 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens.
This consolidation allows us to combine resources and staff offering a much stronger media operation. While we have closed the Chief office in Clatskanie, our commitment as your community newspaper isn’t based on brick and mortar. We have been telling the stories of this community and its people since 1891 and we will continue to do so.
You’ll continue to be able to find out what’s happening in our community in our weekly print editions and daily online at thechiefnews.com.
The online Chief is updated consistently everyday with local, state and national news and information that is directly related to our community. No other media is devoting such time and energy to Clatskanie and Rainier.
In both print and online, we pledge to report not only the hard and breaking news, but to seek the personal stories of those making a positive difference in our community. We will continue to closely follow activities at our local schools, with features about students, teachers and school staff. We’ll follow local senior citizens’ and veterans’ activities and concerns. We will continue to closely monitor local government operations, business, the economy, and provide features about arts and entertainment.
And yes, our Life in Clatskanie photo essays will also be featured both in print and online.
We will continue to offer a variety of online and print platforms to strengthen and grow local businesses. That includes our consistent special publications and inserts, which provide additional unique advertising opportunities reaching a widespread audience.
But the reality of COVID-19 and the virus impact is a key element of the future.
Business closures intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have dramatically reduced our advertising revenues. These local businesses rely on newspapers to connect them to potential customers. We in turn rely on their advertising dollars. While we all hope to emerge from this situation soon, there’s no way to predict the duration or severity of the pandemic on the economy.
It’s in times of crises that newspapers are proven most vital. To combat the constant barrage of rumors and hearsay surrounding the virus, newspapers provide accurate information critical to our communities. Our news staff is fully committed to this mission.
Feel free to continue to submit your Letters to the Editor, obituaries, advertisement requests, questions and concerns to The Chief at 503-397-0116. Write us at P.O. Box 1153, St. Helens, OR 97051. The Chief email is thechiefnews.com.
For advertising, contact Amy Trull, at atrull@countrymedia.net.
To reach Publisher/Executive Editor Jeremy C. Ruark, email jruark@countrymedia.net.
Thank you for your continued trust and support.
