The Legislature’s Joint Special Coronavirus Response Committee convened in Salem on Wednesday.
The Committee will be identifying actions to support economic relief and household stability for low-income workers and small businesses who are at risk of being significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The members will be monitoring Oregon’s ongoing public health response, and producing budget and policy recommendations for consideration at a Legislative Special Session, to be convened when this committee has developed an emergency response package to address the statewide impacts of the coronavirus.
We are in uncharted territory when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. But Oregon has established a unified COVID-19 Response Center, using the incident management system that has been designed to respond to emergency situations. The Oregon Health Authority is coordinating the response, working with hospitals and health care providers focusing on testing capabilities, hospital capacity, health care workers and the supply of personal protective equipment.
Governor Brown has declared an emergency, closed public schools through April 28th, is prohibiting gatherings of 25 people, banned on-site dining in bars and restaurants limiting them to takeout sales and delivery and has convened a Coronavirus Economic Advisory Council. The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime, and the Governor is working in this rapidly changing environment to take the steps necessary to protect Oregonians.
I will be joining with my colleagues to support actions that protect our families and communities, trying to mitigate the negative impacts on our vulnerable populations, low wage earners and all sizes of business.
Right now we need to work to protect our first responders, make sure the food supply chain is uninterrupted, and our health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need to safely do their jobs.
COVID-19 will impact every community, every industry, and businesses of all sizes. Most sectors of the economy are already
impacted, and those impact will continue for weeks, months, and possibly longer. Workers are already being laid off in large numbers, and so lawmakers will be focusing on housing, food, health care, and taking steps to preserve the economy. Oregon’s state budget depends on payroll taxes, and so we will be examining and working on the most effective immediate, short term and longer needs for the economic well-being of all Oregonians.
Our first immediate need is to keep people safe, and everyone needs to do their part. Remain calm, and pay attention to the guidelines coming out of the Governor’s office. Take care of yourself, don’t expose yourself to this virus. You have control of your own health, by observing the social distancing guidelines, and staying at home as much as possible you can avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19.
Older adults and people who have underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes or lung disease are at higher risk for serious illness. But even if you are not in a high risk category, you have a responsibility to be equally careful not to contract and spread the virus. There is no vaccine, and no medication for the coronavirus, so you need to take action to avoid contracting this virus.
The Oregon Health Authority is providing daily updates on COVID-19, if you would like more information you can visit their COVID-19 webpage at WWW.oregon.gov/oha.
Because of this situation, I have cancelled my in-person town halls. Instead, I ask that you please join me this Saturday March 21 at 10:30am to 11:30am on Facebook for a live Town Hall.
The Capitol Building is currently closed to the public, but we monitor our email and phone daily, and we are here to assist my constituents. If you need help on a state issue or have a concern regarding a state agency, contact my office and we will see what can be done.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reach at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431
• Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301 • Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.