Congratulations members of Rainier High School and the North Columbia Academy Class of 2020.
It has been a challenging year to say the least and yet you have overcome this adversity and you are ready to move forward to the next chapter of your life. Your family, loved ones, classmates, teachers, administrators, support staff, school board, and I are so very proud of your accomplishment.
I have had the distinct pleasure of being your superintendent in the Rainier School since you entered kindergarten. I have had the opportunity to observe each of you grow and become the individual that you are today ready to enter society as a contributing adult in our great country.
What a blessing it will be to have such talented and passionate new citizens enter into this challenging world that we all currently find ourselves in with the COVID-19 virus. I know that the class of 2020 will have a huge impact on the world as they move forward, and I’m very optimistic that this class will help lead the world to a better future. It will be fun to watch each of you work your magic as you make our society a better place.
As you move forward I offer each of you some advice to take along with you on your journey.
• I hope that you remember that the people in your lives are the most valued asset that you have, and that you always operate from the position that, “I have the time for you” and not return to our pre COVID-19 position of, “I don’t have the time for you.” Family and loved ones matter.
• The value of kindness is priceless and timeless. The world needs more kindness.
• How you treat others should be grounded in true empathy.
• Remember the power of your words: Your words can either be positive and build up, or negative and destroy. “Your words do matter.”
• That problems are inevitable, and a good life is a life with good problems. Life’s problems afford each of us the opportunity to grow, improve, and to increase our tolerance of various situations and the other people that we interact with.
• Always look toward the future while enjoying the present. We evaluate the past in order to avoid prior mistakes or mishaps.
• Healthy relationships are antifragile because when life happens and there is misfortune, suffering, pain these events can make relationships stronger rather than weaker. Learn from the events that life presents and grow from each of them. Remember life is a system and the stressors in life make things grow. “No Pain No Gain.”
• There are timeless practices that never go out of style, and you should work to have these in your life: Joy, Love,
Patience, Forgiveness, Laughter, Peace, and Self-control.
• A great quote to remember from C.S. Lewis as you move forward. “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start from where you are and change the ending.”
• Remember to not just live your life, but to take the time and effort to design your life.
Class of 2020 It has been an honor.
While we can’t deliver the traditional graduation ceremony and send-off that we all wish we could, please know how proud everyone is of your accomplishments. I send a special shout out to all the parents of the graduates, and the Rainier School District thanks each of you for your partnership over the years, and congratulations for a job well done!
Always remember to “Keep the Big Picture Burning Brightly.”
Sincerely,
R. Michael Carter
Michael Carter is the superintendent at the Rainier School District #13. He may be reached at 503-556-3777.
