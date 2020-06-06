Dear Clatskanie Class of 2020,
March 13th was a day when education as we know it changed. Our lives changed but our expectations for you, the graduates of the class of 2020, have not.
The pandemic may have disrupted our system but it has not impacted our values and commitment to our students, especially you graduating seniors.
Graduating from high school is a turning point in your life. You have worked hard for the past 13 years to get to this point and you deserve to celebrate. Unfortunately, circumstances have prevented the traditional celebrations. This year we celebrate your accomplishments in new ways, from displaying yard signs to social media posts to local newspaper articles; as a community we honor your accomplishments and salute you.
Your teachers, staff, principal, School Board, and Superintendent understand your loss. We also celebrate your resilience. You are stepping forward during a time of uncertainty, yet you continue to plan for life after high school. Whether it is college or university, work, or trade school you are bravely and confidently moving on. We congratulate you.
This is not what we envisioned for our seniors. You, the Class of 2020 are our future and we count on you to do great things as you move forward with your lives.
“Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.” – Neil Postman. You, class of 2020, are our messages to the future!
Stay strong, stay in touch, be resilient, and GO TIGERS!!!!
Cathy Hurowitz is the superintendent of the Clatskanie School District. She may be reached at 503-728-0587.
