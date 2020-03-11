Clatskanie School District held a Town Hall Meeting to discuss the safety and security of our students, staff, and buildings on 2/27 in the Middle/High School Commons.
We had a great turn out of community and family members concerned with the safety of our students and staff. School Board Members, City Counselors, Sheriff Deputies, First Responders, and staff were all in attendance.
Those present worked through areas of concerns in the following categories: communication, safety, and facilities. Concerns and suggestions were posted and have been reviewed. Many of the concerns around communication is the need for accurate and timely information with follow-up.
As a District we are currently working on a system to inform our community of any threats and provide follow-up information. Unfortunately, we are often not at liberty to share all of the details but we will make a greater effort to provide as much information as possible given a situation.
Safety concerns and possible solutions included everything from hiring an officer to patrol the halls to metal detectors. All of the suggestions will be taken into consideration as we develop a comprehensive safety plan.
There were many concerns and possible solutions for our schools and grounds including such things as fencing, automatic locking doors, additional security cameras, remodeling of our buildings to name a few.
On Friday 2/28 Jim Helmen and I met with Steve Pegram - Director of Columbia County Emergency Management, Dan Porter- Training Coordinator Columbia County Emergency Management, and Jonathan Baker- Emergency Preparedness Consultant. We shared information provided from our Town Hall and began to map out a plan to develop our safety plan.
Jonathan Baker shared that the first step was to have a community meeting and develop a core group of volunteers to work on the plan. We have accomplished the first step! We had 14 participants from our Town Hall step up to volunteer to develop a safety plan for Clatskanie School District. Along with the development of a safety plan, Columbia County Emergency Management Staff will analyze all of our buildings using the Department of Homeland Security protocols and provide us with a detailed report of each of our buildings’ security risks and advantages.
On Friday, March 6th a District committee met with the two engineers from McKinstry Engineering that attended our Town Hall to discuss a long range plan for our facilities.
All of the suggestions from the Town Hall were taken into consideration and many of the suggestions will be included in our long range plan. Our long range plan will be available by the April Board Meeting.
Cathy Hurowitz is the Clatskanie School District Superintendent. She may be reached at 503-728-0587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.