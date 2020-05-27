It was with heavy hearts that the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce Board made the decision to cancel the 2020 Clatskanie Heritage Days events.
The decision
This decision was not made lightly, but was with an abundance of caution to keep our community safe. The responsibility and liability of bringing the community together with visitors from outside our area that could spread the COVID virus led the Chamber Board to the difficult reality that this year’s events would not be possible.
The initial planning started in January, but was put on hold in March when the COVID 19 stay-at-home restrictions were put in place. We lost most of our fundraising opportunities due to the limitations imposed by these regulations, and without the proper time to plan and fundraise it would not be possible to provide all the sponsored events. After two months of deliberation, monitoring the evolving COVID 19 situation, and consultation and support from the City of Clatskanie officials and the Clatskanie Fire District the Chamber Board had to make the difficult decision to cancel all the Chamber sponsored Heritage Days events.
Funding and fireworks
We were pleased to be able to hold our annual Bark Dust Sale fundraiser the first weekend in May, as proper COVID 19 social distancing protocols were observed to keep our community safe. Fundraising and sponsorships are needed each year to cover the large expense of the fireworks show, insurance for the events, and other required expenses. It takes countless hours volunteered by many people to pull these events together each year. The money raised from the successful Bark Dust Sale will be used to make the 2021 Heritage Days celebration even greater! Other donations received this year will also go towards the events for next year.
Along with our planning partners we have worked hard to change the fireworks display to one that could still be impressive, but would be lower over the park and river to avoid the fire danger that we experienced two years in a row in the recent past. With the fireworks show being lower in the sky, it would not be prudent to try to put the show on with social distancing as people need to gather in the park for the best view.
During the last couple weeks, we have seen the cancellation of all of the usual summer events in Oregon due to the mandate to keep gatherings from being over 25 people. Longview, Seaside, and Fort Vancouver all canceled their fireworks for the 4th of July. The Rainier Days in the Park activities have been canceled as well.
Support local businesses
Although this summer will look and feel different, we hope everyone finds other ways to safely celebrate with their families and friends. The Chamber Board encourages everyone to use the funds they normally would have spent during Heritage Days to instead support our local businesses as they begin to open back up during this challenging time. Enjoy new traditions of getting take-out and having a picnic or other type of outing while maintaining social distancing and following other safety guidelines. If other opportunities arise for events in the fall, the Chamber Board will be happy to help lend our support for them.
We share in your disappointment for this year, but keeping our community healthy must be a priority. We look forward to planning a fantastic Heritage Days celebration next year, and invite you to participate by joining us at the planning meetings.
Thank you.
Debi Smiley is the Heritage Days Chair and a member of the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce Board. She may be reached at 503-728-6116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.