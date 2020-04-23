They say we are living in uncertain times. One thing we are certain on, is that the coronavirus is a terrible thing.
It has pushed our health care system to the brink and raised havoc with our economy. We must wait for testing, a treatment, and a vaccine.
The only tool we have to help is social distancing.
The good news is that Oregon is doing a good job of this. Clatskanie is doing a great job. Maybe it is because we are an independent bunch, who likes being outdoors alone. Maybe it’s because we think that 10 people is a crowd that is just to big to be around anytime.
To protect our health care workers, our store clerks, and gasoline attendants we must keep up the good work. Stay home as much as we can. Stay six feet apart when we have to go out, and wash our hands and keep our hands off our face.
One thing that can help is wearing a mask, covering our face. I know this is not something we are used to doing. Some of us will feel that it makes it look like we are overreacting, but each of these steps are meant to protect ourselves and other people.
These steps are also a great way of showing your neighbor and the store clerks that you care about their safety.
I would like to thank the city council for reacting fast to the changes we made to cover this virus.
I would thank our city manager Greg Hinkelman for putting a policy in place that keeps staff and crew safe and the City up and running.
The young people of Clatskanie have done a great job of taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. The basketball court and skate park are empty. Unfortunately, our students' education has been disrupted by COVID-19 and there are no spring sports.
I would like to thank students, parents, teachers, staff, bus drivers and the Clatskanie School District for taking on Social Distance Learning.
A great concern is our local small businesses. They have served us well and now they are going to need us more than ever. SHOP LOCAL. We have 'Taco Tuesday'. Maybe we can now have 'Take-Out Thursday.'
Keep up the good work. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay apart.
We will get together for the Fourth.
Bob Brajcich is the Mayor of Clatskanie. He may be reached by calling Clatskanie City Hall at, 503-728-2622.
