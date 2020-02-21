Household Hazardous Waste Collection
Columbia County will host a free household hazardous waste collection event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the Waste Transfer Station at 1601 Railroad Avenue in St. Helens.
Keeping the environment clean and protecting fish and wildlife habitat as well as water quality is one of Columbia County’s goals. One way to help reach that goal is to provide residents a safe and responsible way to discard toxic and dangerous household hazardous waste.
Items brought to the collect even on Saturday must be in containers of less than five gallons and should be secured safely during transport. Trained household hazardous waste technicians will unload materials from vehicles.
Here is what can be brought in for this event:
ammunition, fireworks and flares, gas/diesel/fuels, lawn and garden chemicals, herbicides and pesticides, pool and spa chemicals, light ballasts—please remove from light fixtures, fluorescent tubes, art and hobby, chemicals, solvents and thinners, items containing mercury, propane cylinders, compressed gas cylinders, batteries - car, rechargeable, button —no alkaline, cleaners and detergents, paint and paint products (latex and acrylic paint, oil-based paint, enamel, stains, lacquers, shellacs, varnishes, primers), poisons, used motor oil and antifreeze, medical sharps in OSHA-approved containers.
Take advantage of this service.
No garbage, trash, items containing asbestos, or liquids in containers larger than five gallons will be taken. No pharmaceuticals will be taken but they can be dropped off at the St. Helens Police Station at regular business hours. For details, all the St. Helens Police non-emergency line at 503-397-3333.
Columbia County Grafting Workshop
The OSU Extension office in St. Helens will be hosting a grafting workshop on March 7 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Participants will be taught how to graft apple scions on to dwarf apple rootstocks. Each participant will receive five rootstocks to work with and supplies to secure the graft. Scion varieties will be available for free or participants can bring their own varieties they wish to graft. Cost of the workshop is $15. The class is limited to 20 people so early registration will assure a place. To register or for more information, call the Extension office at 503 397-3462.
Canning Class
The OSU Extension Service in Columbia County offers information, classes, and resources to help residents safely preserve foods at home. Registration is now open for our Intermediate Level Canning and Food Preservation Class. This three hour class is for anyone who already has prior experience with canning, but would like a refresher on current safety practices.
]The class will focus on a review of canning in both a pressure canner and boiling water canner. Participants will practice making and canning recipes in the kitchen, and will process a jar to take home.
Space is limited, so call soon to reserve your spot. Pre-registration is required.
- Class Date and Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 7 at the Columbia Soil and Water Conservation District, 35285 Millard Road, St. Helens.
- Cost: $25. Scholarships are available by request.
- Registration: Call or email the OSU Extension Service to sign up at 503-397-3462 or Sonia.reagan@oregonstate.edu.
Choosing and Caring for Houseplants
There will be a program at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27. The program is free and open to the public.
Columbia County Small Woodlands Association Annual Tree Sale
The Columbia County Small Woodlands Association will hold its 22nd annual tree sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. March 14 at the Lawrence Oil (Pacific Pride) parking lot, 845 N Columbia River Hwy in St. Helens.
Twenty-two different species of deciduous and conifer trees will be available for purchase. Prices range from $1.50 to $6. They will also have bags of Douglas fir, noble fir, western red cedar, and coast redwood available for purchase. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment. As always buyers are advised to come early for best selection.
The selections for this sale are mostly bare root with ornamental trees being selected for colorful fall foliage, flowers, and or fragrance.
Species include the following: elite Douglas fir, noble fir, western red cedar, coast redwood, incense cedar, western hemlock, giant sequoia, mimosa, grand fir, ponderosa valley pine, giant dogwood, Japanese snowbell, Korean fir, red Japanese maple, black gum, European beach, Shantung maple, katsura tree, purple lilac, river birch, Japanese zelkova, twinberry honeysuckle. Many of the species are small and desirable for small properties.
Columbia County Small Woodlands Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to responsible forest stewardship and clean water. For additional information on the sale contact Lynn Baker at (503) 708-9066.
Lichens and moss on trees and shrubs concern
gardeners. But should they?
There are several things to know about these interesting plants. First, they are not para-sites. They attach to trees and shrubs but take nothing from them. To prove this point, lichens can survive on fence posts, rocks, car bodies outside in the rain, etc.
Second, lichens are a botanical mash-up with a fungus and an alga (or sometimes, a cyanobacteria in place of the alga) living together to create a single functional species. The alga provides the chloroplasts for photosynthesis (energy-capture) while the fungal partner traps minerals from rainwater, holds moisture, and provides interesting biochemical compounds important to the growth and development of the lichen. There are over 1000 species of macro (the large ones) and micro (the teeny ones) lichens in the Pacific Northwest.
Lichen abundance and the pattern of species distribution has been used to assess air quality since lichens (to varying degrees) are generally intolerant of pollution. Vernonia, with little air contaminants and lots of cool rainy days, is home to a rich lichen flora. An odd cold war tidbit: lichens were used to determine when China tested its early nuclear bombs since micro-amounts of radioactive Cesium from the blast would be captured by lichens on the west coast. Systematic sampling for Cesium was part of the tool kit to know what the Chinese were up to before there were satellites. They are now helping us to monitor the progress/impact of global warming.
Third, lichen volume on a tree or shrub does build up over time. It generally takes about 3-5 years for new tree growth to get its first lichen or moss colonies. Very slow growing trees may look like they are being inundated with lichens but that is because they either aren’t vigorous by nature or need rejuvenation pruning to force more growth. Lichens tend to be more abundant in shady or moist locations. Trees that are shading themselves because they are overgrown are good candidates lichen growth and also good candidates for pruning to improve air circulation.
Fourth, lots of species make use of lichens. One local hummingbird covers the outer surface of its nest with lichen “shingles” to keep it a bit drier and somewhat disguised. Lots of birds look for insects and spiders for winter feed amongst the lichen growth. And the ability of lichens to hold water in tree canopies helped smooth out the moisture in the for-est, improving tree stand growth
Lichens and moss will be removed, albeit slowly, from trees and shrubs when you use dormant sulfur or copper sprays. You can also pull moss and lichens from stems without damaging the plant.
For more information about these fascinating plants, go to https://www.backyardnature.net/lichens.htm and http://www.opalcreek.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/A-Field-Guide-to-the-Lichens-of-Opal-Creek-2016.pdf
Many extensionmpublications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
