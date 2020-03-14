Even in this era of disinformation and divisiveness, Oregonians are nearly unanimous in their desire to have accurate information about our government.
In return for our money and trust, government must make public announcements, conduct meetings in public and provide public records. Most of the time, public officials do that so well that it’s boring.
But when they don’t, we Oregonians notice. And we don’t like it.
In 2015, Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned after trying – and failing – to stop the release of records relating to First Lady Cylvia Hayes’ use of public time, money and resources for her personal benefit.
So when Gov. Kate Brown was sworn in, she vowed to make transparency a top priority. In 2017 the legislature passed the state’s most comprehensive public records law reform since the Nixon era. A key component was the creation of the Office of the Oregon Public Records Advocate — a professional who would offer open government training, guidance and mediation across the state.
Optimism was high. But it was short-lived. In September of last year, the advocate announced she was resigning over the pressure she felt to put Gov. Brown’s interests above the public interest.
A bill to make sure that doesn’t happen again is awaiting a vote in the legislature now.
That’s not exciting to most people. Oregonians may not care about public records law — but they care about the results of it.
Oregonians care about their babies. They cared when unsafe day care facilities operated with impunity — until their records were made public.
Oregonians care about school children. They cared when their school plumbing posed health risks, or when abusive teachers were still allowed to work — until those records were made public.
Oregonians care about their food. They cared when grocery stores and restaurants violated public safety standards — until those records were made public.
Oregonians care about the thousands of dollars in tax money they send to Salem every year. They care when it’s wasted — until those records are made public.
Oregonians care about accurate information about their government. During this election year’s Sunshine Week, it’s more important than ever to demand anyone asking for your vote to commit to greater government transparency.
This guest column was adapted from a commentary provided by Open Oregon, a non-profit freedom of information coalition. Learn more at open-oregon.com.
