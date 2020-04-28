Well, here we are, almost two months into the COVID-19 global pandemic. It has certainly been a shift for all of us, hasn't it?
We'd like to begin by applauding the resiliency of the people of Columbia County as we continue to weather this virus together. To all of you who have come together to help those in need - the first-responders, the nurses, the online teachers, the mask-makers at home, those who check on their neighbors - we see you and we are grateful for you.
Our number of positive COVID-19 cases has remained low in Columbia County, despite being bordered by two counties with the highest incident rates, and we know that's because our citizens are truly taking this all to heart.
Here in Columbia County government, our board and staff have been working around the clock to be as responsive and proactive as possible in order to meet the needs of our community during this unprecedented time. We are challenging each other to think differently and we're networking in new ways, even if it's just a phone call that plants a seed to think on for the future.
Have there been struggles? Certainly. You've seen them hinted at in headlines from the national level to the local one. There was no playbook for COVID-19, and we've had to come together to create one that works best for us here in Columbia County. There have also been so many successes, built upon the dedicated work and remarkable flexibility of our staff.
Immediately, upon the announcement of COVID-19 complications, the county implemented enhanced cleaning practices while the public was still allowed in the courthouse. Public touch points were cleaned every two hours and continue to be cleaned at least twice a day during social-distancing. Of course, those areas with high traffic receive more attention. We installed hand sanitizing stations all over the courthouse, and when Governor Kate Brown issued the "Stay Home, Save Lives" order, we quickly implemented strategies and secured equipment so that over half of our staff could work remotely. Our IT Department also clocked over 300 hours to ensure our county services remain available. The buildings may be closed to the public, but we are still open for business.
Our Public Health Department, normally housed in the courthouse, has been working out of our Emergency Management Department, and they have done a fantastic job tracking this virus. Our Road Department is still going strong, and the majority of the work the public needs access to, whether online, by courier, or some other method, is still getting done.
As we adjusted, we made the decision to keep our recreation trails in our county parks open so that our citizens can still recreate outdoors in the fresh air. Two of those parks have remained open for the homeless and long-term RVers who had nowhere else to park, and we secured a shower/restroom trailer for those who need access to one at the Community Action Team building.
Donations have been vital as we work to ensure the needs of our community are met. That's why we earmarked $25,000 to Community Action Team, which has thus far provided almost 4,000 meals to seniors. And thanks to a generous donation from Cascades Tissue, many of our citizens now have toilet paper who did not have access to it before.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has fulfilled a huge number of procession requests for children’s birthday parties and other special occasions. They’ve shifted to processing such things as Concealed Handgun Licenses by mail and introduced their newest Recruit Deputy on April 17.
We are working in coordination with Emergency Management and other economic development partners like the Port of Columbia County, Columbia County Economic Team, and our various Chambers of Commerce to build a business grant and/or loan program to find the best path forward to help support our local businesses.
And, about that ... please remember that supporting our local businesses is vital during this time. Over the years, it is our business community that has supported the many programs and projects the county has implemented to improve our way of life. Shop local and keep that in mind as this wears on and our small businesses work to recover.
There may have been some confusion about the prospects of the Columbia County Fair this year. It has not been suspended. Planning and work to gather new vendors was temporarily suspended for social distancing, but the Fair Board is in weekly contact with their fair district, and is working closely with the Oregon Fairs Association to monitor the decisions that will need to be made going forward.
As you may know, the majority of the Columbia County Fair Grounds' funding comes from the annual fair, our local vendors rely on it, and we know many of our 4-H students rely on those auctions to plan for college. Whatever decision is made about the run of the fair this year will be made with the best thoughts and intentions and will not be decided in a vacuum.
Our directors at Public Health and Emergency Management who are overseeing the COVID-19 incident are currently working with the State to develop a framework for reopening Columbia County for business as soon as it is safe to do so. We're all ready for this to be over, but we must practice caution and open in such a way that it keeps those most vulnerable as safe as possible.
Until then, stay the course to stay home and save lives. Reach out to each other where you can and lift each other up, just as you have been. You're all doing wonderfully. We are in this together, and we have no doubt that Columbia County will emerge from this virus even stronger than we were before.
Margaret Magruder, Henry Heimuller and Alex Tardif are the three Columbia County Board of Commissioners. They may be reached at 503-397-4322.
