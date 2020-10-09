I have had the privilege of working with Judge Jenefer Grant, and I hold her in high regard. Judge Grant brings a unique balance of complex problem solving skills and compassion to the bench, and Columbia County is fortunate to have her leadership. She has been a champion for Specialty Courts and understands the importance letting empirical evidence drive practices for social programs which have a lasting positive impact on individuals and families in our community. This demonstrates that she deeply understands the responsibility of stewardship in her position. She is a consummate advocate for survivors of crime and seeks the balance of justice and rehabilitation.
It is my experience that Judge Grant makes sound ethical decisions despite criticism from individuals who do not understand (nor seek to understand) the context of a situation. She has my vote
Chris Hoover
Scappoose
