I am a lawyer in Columbia County the last decade, and before Brandee Dudzic accepted her position at the law library she worked with me and my clients. The bulk of the work in my legal practice involves children in the foster care system and their families. One of the most significant roles Brandee played was collaboration with the child welfare system and its countless community partners in order to advocate for safe, healthy outcomes for a truly vulnerable population--children and struggling families.
For as long as I have known Brandee, she’s had a remarkably full plate with a lot of responsibilities. Yet she showed up ready to work every day. Brandee consistently went above and beyond for our clients. Her work was always thorough and thoughtful; this is vital when children and families’ futures are at stake. She was also responsible for creating monthly reports to the state where accuracy and deadlines mattered greatly. Brandee had an amazing ability to connect to clients; she remembers birthdays, names of siblings, and many other things that make people feel special when they are with her.
Brandee Dudzic is a tireless worker and poured her heart out for our work and our clients. She balanced raising a family, finishing graduate school at the top of her class, and handling cases filled with trauma. I have no doubt she would do the same for the people of Columbia County. Brandee is exactly who we need on the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
Paul Aubry
Columbia City
